By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Regular reports come from Armenia about the terrible incidents that are happening in the military units within the country and in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan. A lair of crime has formed in the Matagis military unit situated in the Aghdere region which is currently under Armenian occupation.

A conscript soldier is being tortured and sentenced to unbearable punishments. Armen Gezalyan is the unit commander, that is, the name of the offender is known. However, he is still not fired and continues to perform his official duties.

Such news is no longer surprising. Armenian politicians and journalists sadly admit that this is the policy of the new “revolutionary” government.

In particular, Arman Babajanyan, Armenian MP from Bright Armenia faction, has spoken out in a harsher manner. He said that the criminal government under the leadership of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan likes to imitate readiness for reforms, for the struggle to eliminate problems in the army and for the victory over corruption.

Babajanyan recalled that starting from the velvet revolution, in the framework of the fight against corruption declared in Armenia, not a single corrupt president, PM, minister, National Council chairman, deputy, police officer or judge has been deprived of his or her freedom for a corruption crime.

He also resented about the fact that the fight against corruption in Armenia remains at the level of declarations, and noted that the Armenians will not get the promised progressive rates of economic growth and the inclusive economy.

Babajanyan warned that as long as the current Armenian government does not give the toughest political assessment of the previous criminal regime, while criminals acting against statehood are not imprisoned, the hope of building a sovereign, safe and developing state of Armenia is at risk.

Meanwhile, Armenian journalist Sarkis Artsuni has also expressed dissatisfaction with the current Armenian authorities. He recalled that Aram Harutyunyan, former Nature Protection Minister, who is accused of bribery, is still hiding from legal punishment.

At the same time, Artsuni added that no charges were brought against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan. In addition, Artsuni complained that although Alexander Sargsyan, better known as Sashik, a former member of the Armenian Parliament, was charged, he still has the opportunity to freely leave the country.

A lot of facts can be cited regarding the fact that the new Armenian government does not want to, at least, somehow change the system of government, which they inherited from the previous Armenian authorities. Pashinyan and his team, including the head of the Defense Ministry David Tonoyan, do not want changes. It is easier for them to benefit from what has already been constructed by previous Armenian presidents.

Meanwhile, the realities of the Armenian army did not change after the so-called “revolution”. That is why the Armenian youth is doing everything to reject service in the army. Especially conscripts are afraid to serve in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, where in addition to humiliations, beatings and other troubles, one can turn into "cannon fodder." It is no coincidence that Pashinyan, against the backdrop of a fall in his own rating, is taking obvious steps to war, not to peace.

Therefore, there is nothing surprising in what happened in the Matagis military unit in the occupied Aghdere region. Such cases are not an exception, but already an ordinary case for Armenian soldiers. Officer lawlessness, hazing and corruption - all this is about the current Armenian army.

