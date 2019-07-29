By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Global Firepower organization has prepared a new ranking of the strongest armies in 2019. This ranking perfectly illustrates the huge difference between populism and unrealizable promises of the Armenian leadership, as well as the real steps aimed to strengthen the combat capability of the army, which the Azerbaijani leadership implements.

According to the Global Firepower ranking, the army of Azerbaijan rose by one position, taking the 52nd place among 137 countries. Azerbaijani army has once again been recognized as the strongest in the South Caucasus region.

At the same time, the Armenian army, having dropped by 12 positions, took the 96th place. This is the result of the failed reforms, which the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Defense Minister David Tonoyan boasted about. This is the price of all the promises and statements of the military and political leadership of Armenia.

Recently, Pashinyan shocked the Armenian public with his speech on the advantages of the Chinese military strategy, while in Armenia citizens are still charged 1,000 drams ($2.1) for the army’s needs.

Tonoyan specializes in the regular promises to the Armenian public that a new batch of Russian military weapons will soon arrive in Armenia. However, Tonoyan hides from the Armenian society that the country gets mainly second-hand weapon.

Moreover, such problems as corruption and non-statutory relations in the Armenian army, which were usual for previous President Serzh Sargsyan’s rule, did not disappear, but on the contrary, increased.

Despite the careful concealment of the lawlessness in the Armenian army, the mothers of the soldiers are aware of the situation and do not want to let their children go to the army where recruits are doomed to be beaten, humiliated, with a further prospect to be used as cannon fodder.

The discontent of the Armenian public is growing by the fact that the “people's power” turned out to be a bunch of populists and liars.

In addition, Armenian residents are outraged by the fact that there are no promised reforms in the army. Armenian people are waiting for solutions of the problems in the army and do not want to hear populist rhetoric of the current Armenian authorities.

Apparently, Pashinyan cannot concentrate on the problems of the Armenian army and he has no opportunities for that. Today, Armenia is an impoverished country begging for at least some weapons.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is actively strengthening its armed forces. The army’s power is growing from year to year; it is perfectly equipped with modern weapons from the best manufacturers. Azerbaijani army is strong in spirit, capable of performing any tasks assigned to it and is on the rise. The latest Global Firepower ranking confirms the advantage of the Azerbaijani army before the Armenian one.

Thus, Pashinyan and Tonoyan must explain to the Armenian people why after the velvet revolution, the gap between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies continues to increase.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews' staff journalist

