By Trend

Fifteenth Russian plane with components of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems has arrived in Turkey, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is reported that the plane landed in the Murted (former Akinci) Air Base.

Two more planes are expected to arrive at the Murted Air Base today.

On July 12, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that the sending the first cargo of S-400 anti-aircraft missile system components to Turkey has begun. According to him, parts of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system will be delivered to Ankara.

NATO expressed concern over reports of the delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the General Staff and the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey will determine the exact location of the Russian S-400 missile systems. He stressed that the deliveries of the S-400 will be made without delays.

On June 21, it was reported that Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be delivered to Turkey on July 15 this year to be timed to the third anniversary of the military coup attempt.

