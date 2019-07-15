By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Iran has launched the production of Peugeot 301 cars at the Iran Khodro (IKCO) plant on July 15.

Iran Khodro, which is known as IKCO, is an Iranian automaker headquartered in Tehran. IKCO manufactures vehicles, including Samand, Peugeot and Renault cars, and trucks, minibuses and buses. It is the largest vehicle manufacturing company in Iran, having an average share of 65 percent of domestic vehicle production.

Sorena Sattari, Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology, participated at the event.

He noted that 60 percent of the parts required for the Peugeot 301 production will be provided by domestic output, which can be increased to 80 percent in future.

Sattari also added that about 300 Iranian parts suppliers were hired to manufacture components for this car.

He further added that the sedan Peugeot 301 fully complies with international standards.

Sattari pointed out that Peugeot 301 is produced at IKCO, while the French company Peugeot left Iran as a result of U.S. sanctions. He added that it was assumed, French companies will provide all parts and equipment necessary for this car production.

"After the French giant Peugeot left Iran, this project was transferred to domestic manufacturers," Sattari mentioned.

He emphasized that the production of this car requires 2,123 parts, adding that Iranian manufacturers made 565 of them.

The passenger car Peugeot 301 will enter the Iranian car market by the end of 2019, according to the planned program.

The Peugeot 301 is a compact car, produced by the French automaker Peugeot. The 301 is built at Peugeot’s Vigo plant in Spain, alongside its twin Citroen C-Elysee, and has been manufactured in China since November 2013, and Nigeria since 2014.

Sales of the Peugeot 301 commenced in November 2012, initially in Turkey, and later in other markets in Western Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

