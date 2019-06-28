By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenian media has published a funny video message of three Armenian soldiers agitating their peers to join the Armenian Armed Forces.

Understanding that the state is not able to provide financial incentives to the military, the Armenian military command decided to speculate on the desire of an Armenian young man to seem courageous.

The three young men in the video message claim that the man needs to serve in the army and the spirit of the warrior is strengthened in man in army. That is, they are agitating peers to join them in order to become "real men". In psychology, such techniques are called "manipulation".

It's hard to believe that this appeal will work. No one in Armenia is eager to go into the trenches, and even not on their own land, but on the occupied land of a neighboring state. Meanwhile, the rich will again find a way to pay off the army.

The reason of this appeal is quite simple. Armenian youth are not eager to change their, albeit modest, houses in cities and villages to army barracks. Lawlessness prevailing in the Armenian army does not end despite the decrees of the command, which unsuccessfully tries to restore order in the system. The mentality itself is also important as well as the education of both ordinary soldiers and their commanders. The realities are that criminal mores continue to carry more weight in military units than the charter.

The incident that occurred about three months ago in Meghri, when hundreds of servicemen left their military unit without permission, is remarkable. This happened under the “democratic” Defense Minister David Tonoyan, appointed by the “velvet government” of Pashinyan. Apparently, the army was in such an “emergency” that its command was entrusted to the former Ministry of Emergency Situations.

At the same time, migration from Armenia has acquired such volumes that in the deserted country the commissars do not know how to replenish the armed forces.

There were different methods to attract Armenian youth to the military service. One of them supposed to give the soldiers a chance to open microbusiness in the village or get a loan for education in exchange for service on the front line. Another one supposed to offer students, while studying, a kind of military department, and then take them to military service.

It seems that the Armenian youth did not show any interest in any of the programs. In a country where economics, education, and agriculture are ruined, these kinds of bonuses do not look attractive. Graduates cannot find work and farmers regularly block roads in Armenia.

If Armenians were offered to serve in the armed forces and then get a residence permit in one of the European countries, the chances of success of this program would be huge. However, this is impossible. Moreover, EU countries began to deport Armenians from Europe, who had previously asked for political asylum there.

In a nutshell, there is no doubt that the idea of the Armenian military command to shot the agitating video will be futile just like the previous ones.