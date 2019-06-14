By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenia has again heated the situation on the front line with Azerbaijan, whose part of territory it keeps under occupation for more than two decades.

The Armenian armed forces made an attempt to shoot down the Azerbaijani aviation assets, using the OSA anti-aircraft missile system. The two missiles fired from the anti-aircraft missile system did not hit the target and self-destructed in the air. The aviation assets of the Azerbaijani Air Force conducted scheduled training flights on the Fuzuli direction of the front on June 12.

The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry said the Armed Forced retaliated the Armenian military provocation.

"The enemy attempted to deny the fact by making false statements to conceal provocations committed by their armed forces aimed at straining the situation on the contact line. We present the photo materials to the press, which confirm that our units were subjected to fire with mortars by the enemy," the ministry said.

The Armenian provocation has failed due to the skills of the Azerbaijani military pilots and modern devices installed in the aviation assets. Besides, unsuitability and poor quality of Armenia’s military equipment, as well as the low level of training of the crew responsible for use of this military equipment are also the cause of the failed attack of the Armenians.

This case perfectly illustrates the real situation in the Armenian army. This, in turn, proves the inevitability of a rapid defeat of the aggressor in the event of a full-scale war. Current Armenian leadership, provoking more and more incidents on the frontline, brings closer new hostilities. Although the provocation on June 12 ended in failure, there is no guarantee that Yerevan will not take a new entrapment.

The reason for such a behavior of Armenia is the internal situation within the country. Today, Armenia faces growing dissatisfaction with the rule of the "revolutionaries" headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. His rating is falling rapidly.

Prices continue rising in former Soviet republic, while the income of the population remains extremely low. The outflow of population from Armenia continues, hereby aggravating the demographic situation. Thus, all the issues that Pashinyan promised to solve personally remains yet unresolved.

In addition, the majority of Armenian experts recognize a large number of failures of the new government on the diplomatic front. For more than a year, Pashinyan has not been able to meet even with the U.S. Secretary of State. The trips of other Armenian state officials also ended without any tangible result. Furthermore, the U.S. does not consider Armenia at all as a country of any interest.

Moreover, the Armenian media also focuses on the fact that Azerbaijan has managed to establish quite close relations with Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, the allies of Armenia in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union. The Armenian society is outraged by the absolute passivity of Armenia in this direction.

So, the Armenian provocations on the frontline are more likely to originate from its failures. Thus, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Defense Minister David Tonoyan want to completely disrupt the negotiation process and start new clashes to write off all their failures. However, this is an extremely primitive plan and a dangerous game for Yerevan. The outcome of this war will be the beginning of the swift end of the current Armenian government.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews' staff journalist

