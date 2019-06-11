By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Parliament of Turkmenistan has adopted a resolution on ratification of the strategic partnership agreement between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, Turkmen government said in a message.

Turkmen and Afghan leaders Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Mohammad Ashraf Ghani signed the document in Ashgabat in early 2019.

In addition, at the intergovernmental level, the parties signed agreements on customs cooperation and air traffic, on the place of the international railway transition on the general state border, memorandums of understanding in the oil and gas sector and on increasing the volume of Turkmen electricity supplied to the Afghan province of Herat.

The sides also concluded a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the Akina-Andkhoy railway and the rules for organizing the railway communication between Serhetabat-Turgundi stations on the common state border were adopted.

Turkmenistan has a long border with Afghanistan and earlier came up with an initiative to hold negotiations under the UN auspices to restore peace in the neighboring state.

Ashgabat stands for the provision of more large-scale and targeted international economic assistance to Afghanistan, primarily through the involvement of this country in the implementation of major infrastructure projects in energy and transport.

The projects of laying power lines and fiber-optic communication on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route, the construction of railway lines from Turkmenistan in the Afghan direction are examples of this.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz