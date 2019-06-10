By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Despite more than three years have already passed since the April battles in Karabakh, discussions about those events continue until nowadays in Armenia.

Although Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, an Armenian general, an active participant of the Nagorno-Karabakh war, immediately after the April battles said that the Azerbaijani army has fully fulfilled all the tasks, until now, the Armenians are unable to recognize the clear superiority of the Azerbaijani army.

In his angry speech after the failed "second revolution" this May, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the need to establish a parliamentary commission to investigate the circumstances of the April battles.

Thus, last week, the Armenian Parliament formed a commission of inquiry to study the circumstances of the fighting in April 2016. The defense and security commission will investigate the responsibility of the former Armenian authorities in the defeat in the April clashes.

After analyzing the situation, Pashinyan said he has uncovered an attempt to start a conspiracy war and even surrender some occupied territories in Karabakh in order to put the responsibility for this on the Armenian government. The PM said he regards this as an activity similar to treason. He announced his intention to create an investigative Commission of the National Assembly in this light, which will study all the circumstances of the April battles of 2016 and answer a number of questions of interest to Armenians.

Most analysts believe that Pashinyan accused the close circle of the occupied Karabakh "leadership" and the forces associated with it in Armenia of trying to ignite the war. Now some experts believe that the blame for the defeat in April 2016 will be put solely on the Karabakh separatists.

Relations between Yerevan and the occupied Khankendi have developed badly explosive recently. Although both sides strongly deny it, tensions between the Karabakh separatists and Yerevan are no longer hidden.

The desire to investigate the April defeat follows from this circumstance. Pseudo-patriotic demagoguery, which dominates the Armenian ideology, does not allow the PM to take more drastic steps against the Karabakh clan. Should the investigation reveals facts against him, Pashinyan will certainly grasp at them.

So far in Armenia, there is an official version that Azerbaijan allegedly launched an offensive, but this version could burst at any moment. There is no doubt that the conscience of the Karabakh clan is not only territorial, but also human casualties from the Armenian side. Can this be called treason? Rather, it was a desire to strengthen its staggering power through new "victories", but it turned into defeat.

Secondly, the army leadership and the defense Ministry at that time also included representatives of the Karabakh clan. So, this clan is responsible for April defeat happened in 2016, in particular, Seyran Ohanyan and Serzh Sargsyan. Now it is the most appropriate time for Pashinyan to accuse them of bringing the army to an ugly and dysfunctional state. This is exactly what the commission of the Pashinyan parliament will try to do.

