By Abdul Kerimkhanov

It is unworthy even to call an “army” the Armenian armed forces, which represents robbery, mass embezzlement, beatings of servicemen, numerous non-combat losses, arbitrariness and hazing. That is why for Armenian soldiers, military service is associated only with senseless torments.

Here are two examples of above-mentioned text. Harutyun Tovmasyan, ex-war veteran, is begging for help from the Armenian leadership. He lives in one of the dormitories of the Yerevan district in a room of 18 square meters. Wheelchair-bound Tovmasyan, his mother and his brother’s family have been living here for 15 years. Tovmasyan was seriously wounded while participating in the occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

He complains of very difficult social conditions. Tovmasyan said a huge amount of debt has accumulated, and he is unable to pay it. Moreover, bailiffs arrested the pension for his outstanding debt. Thus, he sees no reason to send his son after 10 years in the army.

Mkhitar Alumyan, another former military man, with three children held a protest-hunger strike outside the building of the Armenian Defense Ministry. He asks for a job, but the Ministry of Defense is indifferent to his requests. Alumyan has no home, whilst his property is under arrest due to outstanding credits.

These concrete examples, as well as other similar cases, show the whole terrible picture of the degradation of the Armenian armed forces, the indifference of the Defense Ministry to ex-soldiers. Taking care of servicemen, both serving and former, especially those who quit due to illness or injury, is a hallmark of a real army, but it cannot be said about the Armenian one.

Armenian armed forces cannot even come close to the Azerbaijani Army. Azerbaijani armed forces are strong not only with weapons and the personnel training but also with the full support of the people and the state.

The country's leadership is doing everything possible to ensure that service in the Azerbaijan Army was not only honorable and prestigious but also adequately paid and socially provided.

Military and border camps, military units, barracks, and residential buildings for the families of army officers are being built and repaired. All this is a modern infrastructure that helps the military, makes their social conditions much better. Naturally, a military man, inspired with such constant care of the state, serve with even greater efficiency.

Seeing how the disabled and former military men are in poverty and misery, the Armenian youth understand that in the event of a new war with Azerbaijan, they risk remaining on the street without receiving anything from the state. Who will go to army to fight in the occupied lands of a neighboring country? They know well that the Azerbaijani Army will expel the occupier soldiers from there. So, it is not surprising that Armenia’s younger generation try to avoid military service because, in the case of injury or disability, they remain completely useless and forgotten.

In contrast to this, Azerbaijani soldiers are ready to go into battle, being confident that the state, the people, and the Supreme Commander are always with them and are ready to support not only in difficult times. This is not the only difference between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while acts as a factors for degradation of the Armenian armed forces.

