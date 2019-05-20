By Trend

Steps should be taken to increase production in Iran, eliminate investment barriers, and develop practical skills to increase productivity and employment, reads the instruction of the Iranian President to ministries and organizations, Trend reports referring to the website of the Iranian government (dolat.ir).

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani instructed to simplify domestic and foreign investment processes and remove barriers formed due to additional and redundant regulations.

"The attraction of investments by Iranians living outside of Iran, as well as the transfer of economic entities to the non-public sector should be seriously accelerated," Rouhani said.

Rouhani also said that the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran shall create favorable conditions for the development of tourism.

Under the instruction of the Iranian president, the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad should take steps to achieve self-sufficiency in growing the necessary agricultural products throughout the country. If necessary, the ministry should execute this work with the support of neighboring countries.

