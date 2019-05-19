By Trend

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince discussed regional developments, including efforts to strengthen security and stability, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Saudi Media Ministry tweeted on Sunday, Trend reported citing Reuters.

The announcement came hours after the Saudi king invited Gulf and Arab leaders to convene emergency summits to discuss the implications of this week’s attacks against oil installations in the kingdom and commercial ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz