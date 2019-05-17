By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The coal industry of Tajikistan is characterized by a variety of geographical locations, mining and geological conditions and technical equipment.

The country produced 450,000 tons of coal in January-April 2019, Tajik Ministry of Industry and New Technologies said in a message.

This figure by 135,000 tons exceeds the coal production indicator for the same period of 2018. At present, as many as 5,000-6,500 tons of coal are produced daily in Tajikistan.

The country produces hard coal and brown coal. Hard coal production volume during this period amounted to more than 366,400 tons.

Twelve domestic and foreign companies are engaged in coal mining and production in the country. As many as 400,000 tons of coal is stored in the enterprises’ warehouses, taking into account last year’s reserves.

It is noteworthy that the coal production volume in the country amounted to more than 1.9 million tons in late 2018.

As the ministry notes, more than 200 enterprises currently use coal as fuel in Tajikistan.

The coal production volume in Tajikistan is increasing every year. The country produced more than 870,000 tons in 2014, 1 million tons in 2015, 1.4 million tons in 2016, and 1.7 million tons in 2017.

In January-April 2019, as many as 3,554 tons of coal were exported abroad, including to Pakistan (3,527 tons) and Uzbekistan (27 tons), according to the Tajik Customs Service.

The main deposits and enterprises for coal mining in Tajikistan are Fon-Yagnob, Ziddi, Nazar-Aylok, Shurob and Sayyod.

The main consumers of coal in Tajikistan are enterprises working on this fuel, as well as the population, especially rural residents.

