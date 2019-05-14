By Trend

Russia will not abide by new U.S. sanctions regarding the Bushehr-2 and Bushehr-3 nuclear power plant projects, said the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi.

"It was a silly measure by the Americans to announce sanctions on new power plant projects, while Russia is carrying the installation of these units. Russia stated that it will not abide by the U.S. sanctions," he said, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"The operation to set up Bushehr-2 and Bushehr-3 power plants is being 4 months ahead of its plan," the official noted.

Referring to Iran's cooperation with Russia at the first Bushehr power plant he said that the fuel change has been completed and has been operating through the general power network.

Russian state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom has recently announced that the company's project to build nuclear power units in Iran is unaffected by current tensions surrounding U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachov told RIA Novosti, that Rosatom has always met and is meeting all its obligations in all of its international projects.

Also, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, stressing that Moscow will see through joint projects with Tehran despite mounting pressure from Washington.

On May 3, Trump administration reduced waivers for Russian and European countries from 180 days to 90 days to cooperate with Iran on the nuclear sites of Bushehr, Arak and Fordow, without facing U.S. sanctions.

It also imposed sanctions on Iran's export of enriched uranium.

Kamalvandi said that while Iran has fulfilled its part of the deal, the other side did not, so after a year of waiting, Iran is moving forward.

