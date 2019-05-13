By Trend

Turkmenistan’s Hosh Zaman company received an award from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for its outstanding contribution to ensuring environmental sustainability, Trend reports referring to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET).

The award ceremony was held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as part of EBRD’s 28th annual meeting and business forum. The Turkmen company received gold in the Climate Resilience category.

According to experts, the work of an agricultural enterprise in the Central Asian zone, with a predominantly dry climate, is associated with special production risks. Taking into account the effects of climate change, Hosh Zaman has become a more competitive enterprise, the report reads.

The company introduced hydroponic greenhouses into its production with a highly efficient technology that allows growing tomatoes without using soil and with reduced water consumption, thus saving a huge amount equivalent to the filling volume of 34 Olympic pools annually.

The Hosh Zaman greenhouse expansion and improvement project was nominated for the Green Initiative award among 52 similar projects in the EBRD countries of operations in 2018. The annual awards are organized by the EBRD in order to draw attention to the achievements in the field of "green economy", providing the bank with an opportunity to celebrate a business that is distinguished by innovations, best practices, sustainable development and capacity building.

