By Trend

Turkey is moving military equipment to Hatay Province, located on the border with Syria, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

This measure is being taken as part of the fight against PYD / YPG, the Syrian wing of terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

It is also reported that part of the military equipment will be redeployed to northern Syria, in the territories liberated as part of the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch military operations.

In early May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Turkish Armed Forces will begin operations in northern Syria around the city of Manbij in the near future.

According to the head of state, the Turkish Armed Forces will also launch operations in the east of the Euphrates River against the militants of PYD / YPG, the Syrian wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

On December 12, 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Turkish armed forces will launch a new military operation in northern Syria against PYD / YPG.

Erdogan said that there are the US soldiers in the ranks of the terrorists in Syria.

"Despite the US promised Turkey not to support the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organization - PYD / YPG, Washington did not keep its word," the president added.

On Jun. 4, 2018, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a roadmap on Syria's Manbij during talks in Washington.

On Jan. 20, 2018, Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

