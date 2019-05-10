By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Russian Foreign Ministry has published a report on the situation with the glorification of Nazism, where a separate chapter is devoted to Armenia.

It tells about the spread of neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

The report noted that the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) was taking steps to perpetuate the memory of such an ambiguous nationalist political figure, as Garegin Nzhdeh, in respect of whom there is information about cooperation with the Third Reich.

Russian FM also stresses that among the political organizations of Armenia’s nationalistic orientation, “Sasna Tsrer” can be singled out, registered as a political party in late 2018.

The Sasna Tsrer ideology is based on the refusal to recognize Armenia as a “spawn of a criminal Russian-Turkish conspiracy” (Moscow Treaty of 1921) and struggle for the “creation of a new state”.

The stated goals of the party are "the creation of a new Armenia", including both the current territory of the country and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the unification of Armenians living outside their homeland through a national referendum.

The party program emphasizes the task of restoring the rights allegedly "violated by Russian colonialism" and returning "Armenian authority to Nakhchivan and to the west of the Akhurian River," the report says.

As report notes, despite the fact that according to official data, national minorities are well integrated into Armenian society and do not experience any problems, racism and xenophobia still occur in Armenia.

Meanwhile, such mild wording does not correspond to Armenian realities. In fact, this country is notable for its special intolerance to all non-Armenians. Armenian ideology and propaganda instilling in citizens a sense of national and racial exclusivity from birth and affecting the perception of other nations, religions and cultures.

In confirmation of this statement, over the years of its independence, Armenia was “cleansed” of non-Armenians, and today only Armenians live in the territory occupied by this state.

As for the Nazism glorification, the remains of the Armenian terrorist Gurgen Yanikyan who died in the U.S. in 1984 were buried in Yerevan in the Yerablur pantheon on May 5. He shot the Turkish consul and his assistant and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1973 in the U.S. Yanikyan was not just a murderer, he was a convinced murderer and was considered the spiritual father of the terrorist and frankly fascist organization ASALA.

Yanikyan is considered a hero of the Armenian people. The same as the Nazi minion Garegin Nzhdeh, to whom a monument was erected in Yerevan a few years ago. The latter fact caused serious indignation in Russia, and although official structures reacted avoiding harsh adjectives, public organizations, veterans and the media spoke quite specifically.

It is noteworthy to recall the comparison of fascist symbols with the ruling RPA emblem at that time, sounded on the Russian Zvezda channel. The program was dedicated to glorification of the Nazism in the post-Soviet countries, and Armenia received particular negative replies, which it completely deserved. Armenian Nazi Nzhdeh, like other bloody Armenian criminals, was openly considered as "heroes" in Armenia in Soviet times, where the anti-fascist theme was one of the dominant ones.

Today, in Yerevan there is a monument symbolizing the Nazi essence of the Armenian ideology, which favors animal hatred and justifies the killing of innocents in the name of revenge. It was expected that after the RPA departure, the monument will be demolished. But it still stands, proving by his presence that nothing in this country has changed and is unlikely to change.

