By Trend

"Türkmen şöhle", a large producer of plastic products in Turkmenistan, is actively promoting its products in foreign markets, Trend reports via "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper.

The company's products are being exported to Afghanistan, Belarus, Uzbekistan and other countries. It is planning to significantly expand the existing product line. The company has recently installed equipment that will double the production of disposable plastic utensils for food packaging.

For the first time in the country, the enterprise will also develop the production of a polyethylene foam substrate for laminate. In addition, an extruder with a capacity of 10 tons of products per day, intended for the production of plastic film to be used in greenhouses, is being installed in one of the workshops.

Every month the company processes over 300 tons of domestic raw materials and produces more than 100 types of plastic products. Raw materials are procured from local sources - an oil refinery in the city of Turkmenbashi and a polymer company in Kiyanly.

---

