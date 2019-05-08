By Trend

Uzbek delegation visited a number of relevant UK agencies to study best practices in the digitalization of public services, including usage of the blockchain technology, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

During the trip, the Uzbek delegation was familiarized with the work of the UK Government Digitalization Service. In addition, the Uzbek specialists were informed about the strategy on digital transformation in Britain and the country's experience in creating digital data.

Members of the delegation also met with Ben Terrett, Director of Public Digital company that introduced online filing and voter registration programs, and Andrew Greenway, the main cooperation partner of this company. Representatives of the British company expressed interest in cooperation with relevant institutions of Uzbekistan.

At the meeting with representatives of the "FutureGov" Agency, the parties agreed to attract the Agency experts to improve the design, technology and organizational development of public services in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting with the Uzbek delegation at FarmaTrust company, CEO Peter Bryant and Director of Business Development Mike Quinn, expressed interest in assisting in the creation of a drug authentication system based on blockchain technology in Uzbekistan.

In its turn, Blackinetix company offered to establish contacts with the Ministry of Health, Uzkimyosanoat JSC, Uzbekneftegaz JSC and private companies interested in integrating information technology into industry and establishing safe supply chains for products and services.

