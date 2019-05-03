By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov met on May 2 with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Tashkent for bilateral talks, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral and regional nature, and exchanged views on topical international issues.

The ministers also reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of President Vladimir Putin to Uzbekistan in October 2018 and his talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

As noted, the parties closely monitor the significant package of trade and economic agreements and investment contracts signed during the visit. The agreements in the areas of political-diplomatic, inter-parliamentary, cultural and humanitarian cooperation concluded between the countries are also implemented.

Currently, the parties are preparing for the first meeting of the Joint Commission at the level of heads of government to consider priority areas for further expansion of trade and economic ties.

During the meeting at the Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed the issue related to opening in Uzbekistan branches of four leading Russian universities including National Research Nuclear University of Moscow Engineering Physics Institute, All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography, Moscow Power Engineering Institute and Russian University of Chemical Technology.

The heads of the foreign affairs agencies paid special attention to the interaction of Uzbekistan and Russia in the Afghan area including activities within the framework of international efforts to launch inter-Afghan peace talks and the socio-economic rehabilitation of Afghanistan.

The ministers also exchanged views on the prospects for strengthening security and cooperation in the region.

The meeting was attended by Russian Ambassador in Uzbekistan Vladimir Tyurdenev.

Sergey Lavrov also plans to take part in the 11th meeting of the States Parties of the Memorandum of Understanding on regional cooperation on drug control.

