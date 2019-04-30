By Trend

The Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan held a meeting with Ambassador of Georgia Mamuka Murdzhikneli, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The Ambassador particularly stressed importance and the prospects for the Lapis Lazuli project, which runs along the route Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey and noted that Georgia is actively involved in the development of this project.

During the talks, the parties also discussed issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in the transport, energy and education sectors.

According to the project of Lapis Lazuli, railway lines and highways will connect the city of Turgundi (Afghan province of Herat) with Ashgabat first and then with the Caspian port of Turkmenbashi.

The corridor will continue to Baku, then through Tbilisi to Ankara with branches in Poti and Batumi, and then from Ankara to Istanbul. The project budget, which aims to facilitate transit logistics and simplify customs procedures in the region, is estimated at $2 billion.

---

