In March 2019, 4,200 ships arrived at Turkish ports, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The gross registered tonnage of all vessels in March 2019 amounted to 69.218 million tons.

In March 2019, 1,500 ships sailing under the Turkish flag and 2,700 ships sailing under flags of other countries arrived at Turkish ports. The gross registered tonnage of ships arrived at Turkish ports under the Turkish flag in March 2019 amounted to 10.799 million tons, and the gross registered tonnage of ships under flags of other countries was 58.419 million tons.

According to the Ministry, in the 1Q2019, Turkish ports received 11,700 ships with the gross registered tonnage of amounted to 190.350 million tons.

In the 1Q2019, most of the ships were received by the port of Izmit (1,400 vessels) and the port of Aliaga (861 vessels).

Number of ships arrived at Turkish ports in the 1Q2019:

Ports of Turkey Ships and Gross Registered Tonnage Number and tonnage of ships under the Turkish flag Number and tonnage of ships under flags of other countries Total Number of ships Tonnage Number of ships Tonnage Number of ships Tonnage AMASRA 1 772 0 0 1 772 AMBARLI 368 3,796,458 564 20,801,006 932 24,597,464 BARTIN 10 19,333 50 205,519 60 224,852 FATSA 3 4,598 6 15,228 9 19,826 GİRESUN 0 0 14 117,315 14 117,315 HOPA 40 50,406 10 47,271 50 97,677 İĞNEADA 0 0 5 38,767 5 38,767 İNEBOLU 27 53,808 4 19,210 31 73,018 KARADENİZ EREĞLİSİ 79 358,053 105 1,705,694 184 2,063,747 KARASU 3 23,449 53 331,831 56 355,280 RİZE 24 55,827 8 41,904 32 97,731 SİNOP 0 0 1 2,457 1 2,457 SÜRMENE 0 0 2 258 2 258 ŞİLE 4 3,367 0 0 4 3,367 TİREBOLU 10 77,071 3 20,957 13 98,028 ÜNYE 41 87,285 28 112,750 69 200,035 ZONGULDAK 50 327,458 101 1,600,433 151 1,927,891 ALANYA 1 12,560 3 49,154 4 61,714 ALİAĞA 336 2,112,705 861 21,076,047 1 197 23,188,752 AYVALIK 82 26,700 0 0 82 26,700 BANDIRMA 81 330,150 202 1,095,705 283 1,425,855 BODRUM 123 32,545 0 0 123 32,545 BOTAŞ 21 1,023,043 154 9,753,070 175 10,776,113 BOZCAADA 10 18,220 1 24,348 11 42,568 ÇEŞME 232 1,514,884 79 304,639 311 1,819,523 DİKİLİ 2 3,298 37 126,943 39 130,241 ERDEK 13 7,520 0 0 13 7,520 FETHİYE 6 3,426 12 71,131 18 74,557 GEMLİK 277 2,176,478 542 12,591,833 819 14,768,311 GÖCEK 2 3,801 0 0 2 3,801 GÜLLÜK 33 402,682 70 691,953 103 1,094,635 İSKENDERUN 183 1,438,328 791 16,383,563 974 17,821,891 İZMİT 691 3,937,580 1,416 30,306,053 2,107 34,243,633 KARABİGA 145 352,070 82 1,750,226 227 2,102,296 KAŞ 12 1,836 0 0 12 1,836 KUŞADASI 10 2,000 6 217,478 16 219,478 MARMARA A. 148 137,849 16 89,390 164 227,239 MARMARİS 38 21,605 0 0 38 21,605 TAŞUCU 14 27,552 155 1,112,509 169 1,140,061 TEKİRDAĞ 206 1,181,116 422 11,396,108 628 12,577,224 TUZLA 145 3,013,988 47 821,533 192 3,835,521 YALOVA 89 1,473,828 33 491,224 122 1,965,052 TRABZON 38 121,706 70 438,620 108 560,326 SAMSUN 110 595,910 425 2,576,230 535 3,172,140 İSTANBUL 96 492,057 84 1,490,588 180 1,982,645 ANTALYA 41 336,825 63 903,080 104 1,239,905 İZMİR 61 553,108 280 4,521,725 341 5,074,833 ÇANAKKALE 88 191,014 27 569,563 115 760,577 MERSİN 155 2,118,046 743 17,914,877 898 20,032,923 Total 4,149 28,522,314 7,575 161,828,190 11,724 190,350,505

