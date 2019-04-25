By Trend

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Ambassador of Japan to Turkmenistan Takahiko Katsumata in the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The sides noted positive dynamics in the development of bilateral relations, in particular in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, the report said.

A detailed discussion of the agenda of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee for Economic Cooperation also took place, and its next meeting is scheduled to be held in late May.

The delegation of Turkmenistan recently held talks in Tokyo with representatives of Japanese companies specializing in the oil and gas sector.

In particular, issues of preparation for the operation of a plant for the production of synthetic gasoline from natural gas in Ovadandepe village in the Ahal region of Turkmenistan and proposals for the construction of the second phase of this plant were discussed with the leadership of Kawasaki. Negotiations with Sojitz concerned the project of a workshop for the production of phosphate fertilizers at the Turkmenabat chemical plant.

This is while proposals for developing a project for the construction of another ammonia and urea production plant in Turkmenistan were discussed with the representatives of Mitsubishi. Meetings were also held with representatives of Itochu, Highchem, Sumitomo, Mitsubishi, Sojitz on the sale and export of oil, gas and chemical products.

A number of major infrastructure projects have already been implemented with the participation of Japanese companies. They include a complex of ammonia and urea production plants in Mary province, the Garabogazkarbamid plant and a polymer complex in the Balkan province.

Turkmenistan, holding one of the key positions in the region in terms of supply of natural gas, in recent years has started to actively diversify economy. In particular, the construction of innovative gas processing complexes is planned.

The impulse to business partnership was given by the official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Turkmenistan in October 2015, during which memoranda were signed in the areas of development of natural resources and the transport infrastructure of Turkmenistan.

Agreements on a number of projects worth $18 billion were also concluded. Japan then expressed its desire to participate in projects to develop the industrial infrastructure of Turkmenistan’s biggest gas field Galkynysh.

