Armenian exports are steadily falling in volume, while new production facilities are not being commissioned. Some tax arrears revealed on the basis of doubtful “paper” calculations frequently end up in jailing businessmen, like ordinary criminals. It seems that in Armenia they don’t know any other business methods.

Taking over the government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with his team promised to launch reforms that would promote business, whilst the they did not met the expectations.

There is a decline in indicators on foreign trade, agriculture, a slowdown in industrial growth by about 13 percent, which is mainly due to problems in the mining industry. The share of high technologies does not exceed 3 percent, even the average technological indicator is no more than 13 percent, although in other countries this figure exceeds 30 percent.

Besides, Armenia’s population continues terribly suffering from unemployment, which is the highest among the CIS countries.

Pashinyan opened a new Iranian car assembly plant a couple of months ago. The company does not work, although it regularly advertises job vacancies. Those who wish to get a job at the enterprise answer that there are no empty vacancies currently.

Recently, the Spayka company specializing in agriculture stated that the company will not be able to purchase fruits and vegetables in a number of Armenian communities this year. This message caused a stir in the village of Sisavan, Ararat Province of Armenia.

After the arrest of David Ghazaryan, the director, the company cannot issue new loans and part of its assets, including trucks, have been frozen.

The Armenian State Revenue Committee claims that the companies connected with Spayka did not pay 7 billion drams to the budget (a little less than $15 million). According to the Revenue Committee, these companies imported fruits and vegetables from third countries to Armenia but designed them for goods exempt from VAT and duties.

In this connection, the director of the company, David Ghazaryan, was charged on April 4 and on April 8, the court made a decision on his arrest.

The arrest of Spayka owner threatens the activities of a large company in the procurement and export of agricultural products on the verge of the agricultural season. At the same time, there were no talks or calls to give explanations to mutual accusations.

Moreover, the accused people often find out about the claims and decisions about their arrest from the media. The head of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Armenia, Arsen Ghazaryan, even tried to intercede for the Spayka owner. He said that there is no need to arrest the head of the company, but no one began to listen to him and the sentence remained in force.

Against this background, it is strange to hear the assurances of the authorities to combat unemployment. Thousands of job cuts on Araratcement and Razdan-cement or Gazprom Armenia are only a visible part of the problem.

Thus, the “revolution” took place in Armenia, but gave nothing positive to nation.

