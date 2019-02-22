By Trend

Uzbekistan was declared the winner in the nomination “Top emerging destination” according to the Wanderlust World Guide Awards, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

London hosted the award ceremony in the field of tourism “Wanderlust World Guide Awards” according to the popular British magazine Wanderlust that specializes in covering events in the tourism industry.

The winners were selected by interviewing readers of the magazine in such nominations as "The most popular country to visit", "Top emerging destination", "and “The most popular city for tourists”,” Best airline” and “Best Tour Operator".

This year Namibia, Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Laos, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Spain became the winners of the competition in various nominations.

During the vote, Uzbekistan was able to get ahead of Iran, thanks to the rich cultural and historical heritage of Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva, as well as the measures taken to develop the tourism market," Uzbek State Tourism Committee noted.

The magazine stressed that nowadays, Uzbekistan can claim to be among the most visited countries, in 2020 due to the decision to abolish visas for up to 30 days for citizens of 45 countries, including the UK.

Wanderlust was founded in 1993 by Paul Morrison and Lyn Hughes and is one of the leading British travel magazines.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz