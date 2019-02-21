By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, of Saudi Arabia, have spoken highly of the OPEC+ deal, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"Cooperation by Russia and Saudi Arabia on international energy markets will be continued. The effectiveness of that cooperation was appreciated by Saudi Arabia’s king and Russia’s president," Peskov said.

He refrained from a direct answer to the question when Putin might pay a visit to Saudi Arabia.

"The dates of the visit will continue to be negotiated and will eventually be agreed through diplomatic channels," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, February 19, the Kremlin’s press-service said that in a telephone conversation President Putin and King Salman confirmed the readiness to go ahead with coordination on the world markets of hydrocarbons. Also, they discussed a timetable of forthcoming contacts at different levels.

