By Trend

A new canal with a length of 9.2 kilometers will be built in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports via the country's media.

Erdogan stressed that the ruling party is paying close attention to the development of all cities, and intends to continue the implementation of mega-projects.

The construction of the canal in Ankara was planned in 2014, for which a tender was announced, but the results were annulled by the Ankara Mayor's Office.

It was reported that the canal was not intended for commercial purposes and its construction was aimed at preventing mudflows.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure had earlier told Trend that the construction of a canal is also being constructed in the country's Edirne province. The canal construction in Edirne began in 2015. The total length of the canal will be 7.8 kilometers, and width - 50 meters.

