By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree on the establishment of the country's first archery federation, called “Türkiye Geleneksel Türk Okçuluk Federasyonu”, Trend reports referring to the Turkish “Resmi Gazete” newspaper.

The report states that the federation will function independently and is endowed with a special status.

