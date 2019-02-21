By Trend

A delegation led by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will leave for the US on Feb. 20, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Akar together with the delegation, which also includes Chief of the General Staff Yasar Guler, will leave for Washington.

Akar will meet with US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.

The Syrian issue, as well as regional issues and relations between the two countries will be discussed during the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz