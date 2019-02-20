By Trend

A Turkmen delegation is on a working visit to Madrid, Spain, to study business partnership prospects, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry Feb. 19.

As part of the visit, meetings with secretary general for agriculture and food industry of Spain, heads of the companies TYPSA, Cobra and Amiantit took place.

The partnership in agriculture and industry was discussed.

Such areas as construction, energy, gas processing, creation of industrial, transport and social infrastructure were earlier called promising directions of the Turkmen-Spanish partnership.

