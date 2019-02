By Trend

Due to fog, and strong wind, sea voyages have been canceled in Istanbul, Trend reports referring to Turkish Maritime Transport Management Organization Feb. 19.

Sea voyages have been canceled in the country's Bursa province as well.

Unstable weather in Istanbul and Bursa is expected to last until the end of the day.

Last time Turkey closed the Dardanelles Strait for domestic sea voyages on Jan. 23.

