Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani arrived in the capital of China – Beijing on Feb. 18, Trend reports referring to Mehr news agency.

Larijani is accompanied by Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand, Central Bank Director General Abdol-Naser Hemmati, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Budget and Planning Committee Gholamreza Tajgardoon, Chairman of Parliament's Energy Commission Fereydoun Hassanvand.

The Iranian and Chinese officials will discuss the cooperation between the banks, oil and gas projects and a number of other issues.

