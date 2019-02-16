By Trend

The Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted political consultations with the delegation of Japan led by Director of the Central Asia and the Caucasus Division of the Japanese Foreign Ministry Tomiyama Mikito, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

“Noting the priority and effectiveness of visits at different levels between the two countries in recent years, issues of further development of bilateral relations were also discussed,” the ministry said.

The parties touched upon issues of political, trade, economic and humanitarian interaction.

Eight documents were signed by the governmental delegation of Turkmenistan during the working visit to Japan in October last year, concerning the realization of new joint projects, including the construction of ammonia and urea production plants, natural gas processing and gasoline production, a workshop for phosphate fertilizer production, along with partnership with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), and supply of the earthmoving machinery of Komatsu company and Toyota cars to Turkmenistan.

Japan has already realized a number of major projects in Turkmenistan. They include construction of ammonia and urea plants in the city of Mary, industrial complexes in the Balkan Region for polyethylene production at the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, urea fertilizers in Garabogaz city, and polyethylene and polypropylene in Kiyanly settlement.

