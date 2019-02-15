By Trend

Iran's Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani has attended the opening ceremony of Kasra Yazd paper production plant in Yazd county of the country’s Yazd province, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.

This plant may produce up to 6,000 tons of paper and cardboard, 12,000 tons of kraft paper per year.

The paper to be produced by this plant will be used for packaging.

Kasra Yazd paper production plant was built on a 72,700-square-meter-area.

After the commissioning of the plant, 339 people were employed.

The investments worth 5.13 trillion rials (about $122 million) and 99,800 euros have been made in this project.

---

