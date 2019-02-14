By Trend

On the sidelines of Iranian president's visit to Russia, Iranian minister of energy will meet with Russian energy minister and discuss the latest state of cooperation between the two countries in the field of electricity, energy and economic issues, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Reza Ardakaniyan, appointed as chairman of the Iranian-Russian Economic Commission, is scheduled to meet with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on the sidelines of the President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Russia and discuss the latest state of cooperation between the two countries in the field of electricity, energy and economic matters.

Connecting two countries' electricity networks through the northern neighbors of Iran will be among the most important issues on the agenda of the meetings.

Today, President Hassan Rouhani, arrived in Russia at the official invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin with a view to participating in the tripartite meeting of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents.

The Iranian oil minister will accompany the president on this trip.

