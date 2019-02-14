By Trend

Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda region will start exporting rice to Iran this year, Trend reports via the press service of the region’s administration.

"Last year, along with traditional varieties, production of Iranian varieties was launched in the region for further export to Iran. Currently, negotiations are underway to send the first batch of 500 tons of Iranian rice varieties," the administration said.

It was also noted that despite the lack of water, Kyzylorda rice farmers reaped a good harvest of 473,000 tons in 2018.

Last year, rice sown area in the Kyzylorda region was reduced by 3,000 hectares, and oilseeds, in particular safflower sown area was increased from 1,659 hectares in 2013 to 8,404 hectares in 2018. This made it possible to organize the production of safflower oil and for the first time to enter the Chinese market with this product in 2018.

Since last year, the region has also begun work on the introduction of high-yielding crops such as soybeans, and forage crops such as Sudan grass and sweet sorghum.

This year, it is planned to reduce rice sown area by 2,171 hectares and increase forage sown area by 4,068 hectares and acreage of potatoes, vegetables and melons by 1,293 hectares.

