Georgian Patrol Police staff have been trained by employees of the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs to launch a new working standard with simplified procedures at incident scenes, Trend reports referring to Agenda.ge.

The Georgian Interior Ministry has stated that the course went on several months.

The new working standard will simplify mandatory procedures for patrol-inspectors at accident scenes and drivers will have to spend less time there.

The patrol-inspector will be tasked to write only fine and alcohol consumption documents at the scene. This will hinder the traffic movement only for a while and there will be no need of sending additional crew,” the ministry says.

The ministry reports that the innovation will initially concern only administrative offences.

The Interior Ministry says that the patrol police reform also includes the provision of an American model, when patrolling is carried out by a single and not by a standard two-men crew.

“Such crews will appear in Tbilisi soon to be focused on traffic movement and parking regulations”.

