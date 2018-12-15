By Trend

Uzbekistan will develop a long-term cooperation roadmap with the International Labor Organization (ILO), Trend reports on Dec. 15 referring to Uzbek media.

The announcement was made following the talks between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and ILO Director General Guy Ryder, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan.

"An agreement has been achieved on the development and adoption of a roadmap of long-term cooperation with the organization, continued work on the country's ratification of ILO conventions, advanced training of specialists in the field of labor relations, support for the activities of trade unions and the Confederation of Employers,” the president’s press-service said.

During the negotiations, mutual readiness to continue a constructive dialogue and expand partnership with the ILO on all issues, including new directions, was underlined.

Earlier this year the country opened the national coordinator office of the ILO.

