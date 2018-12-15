By Trend

Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with Adviser to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Victor Mayko, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties, noting the high level of bilateral relations between the two countries, stressed the need to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, the report said.

At the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

In 2016, Ukraine’s foreign trade with Turkmenistan amounted to $440.04 million, according to the Ukrainian side.

The main export items to Turkmenistan are railway cars, agro-industrial products, goods of the chemical, pharmaceutical and woodworking industries.

Exports from Turkmenistan to Ukraine consisted mainly of oil refining products, wool and cotton, as well as textiles.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz