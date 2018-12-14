By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Kremlin did not congratulate Armenia on the parliamentary elections, in which all the pro-Russian parties were left overboard.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently decided to be late with congratulations.

It is not difficult, of course, to compose the text of the congratulatory message. But what it would hint on? Firstly, it will be necessary to recognize the victory of the revolutionary forces, secondly, in fact, to approve the arrest of Robert Kocharyan and the defeat of the RPA.

Kocharyan himself at every opportunity tries to point out friendly relations with the Russian president. However, Putin also does not hide his preferences. Vladimir Putin publicly congratulated Robert Kocharyan on August 31 on his 64th birthday and declared an old friendship. However, in Armenia, it is now a toxic discredi, rather than political support. This move by Moscow likely indicates disappointment in the new government of Armenia in general and Pashinyan in particular. It looks like until Kocharyan is released, Putin will not congratulate Pashinyan on his party’s victory in the elections.

Apparently, there is another problem - a Russian soldier was arrested on charges of murdering a woman in Gyumri, who, as it became known, is being held in the base and not handed over to Armenian justice. Thus, Armenia may be looking for a pretext to once again accuse representatives of the 102nd Russian military base, diplomats and citizens of Russia in these or other acts.

This provocative approach angered the Russian side. The Russian Embassy in Armenia stated that the soldier of the contract service of the 102nd base was not involved in the murder of a 57-year-old woman in Gyumri.

However later, the command of the military unit, together with representatives of the Russian Consulate General in Gyumri and the Armenian police, found out that the Russian military is not related to the murder. So, Armenian media have made another fake sensation, reporting the involvement of a Russian baseman who was detained by the police on the same day.

It is not difficult to notice how relations between Armenia and Russia continue to deteriorate since Pashinyan took the office. Indeed, Russia has every right not to congratulate Armenia on the election results. Such a decision of the Russian president is completely understandable because the new politicians of Armenia who came to power have anti-Russian sentiments.

Thus, the absence of congratulations from Moscow is a cold shower for the new-elect Armenian authorities. Moscow makes it clear that it will work with different partners and diversify its contacts. Of course, the growth of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan worries Yerevan. But Russia is unlikely to indulge Armenia.

