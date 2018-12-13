By Trend

Tajik cities of Dushanbe, Khorog, Khujand, Kulob and Bokhtar (formerly Qurghon Teppa) together with 20 other cities of Central Asia will collaborate with Yangzhou, a prefecture-level city in China’s central Jiangsu Province, in the field of tourism, Trend reports referring to news.tj.

This initiative was endorsed at the 6th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum that took place in Yangzhou on December 12, a source in Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Tajik delegation participating in the event was led by Deputy Prime Minister, Azim Ibrohim. Delivering a statement at the forum, he reportedly gave presentation of investment climate and tourism potential of the country.

Azim Ibrohim also held talks with Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and senior representatives of Yangzhou and Jiangsu Province to discuss the state and prospect of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and China.

Meanwhile China’s Xinhua notes that Mr. Wang yesterday Wednesday called for an alignment of development strategies and deeper cooperation between China and Central Asian countries.

He reportedly made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Forum.

Wang, in particular, said China hopes to work with Central Asian countries to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two sides, cement political mutual trust, facilitate economic and trade exchanges, and reinforce cooperation in law-enforcement and security.

Noting the two sides had achieved fruitful results in the construction of Belt and Road, Wang said China stands ready to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Central Asian countries, and deepen cooperation in trade, investment, industrial capacity, interconnectivity, energy, finance and other areas, so as to transform their high-level political mutual trust and complementary economic advantages into more practical outcomes.

Yangzhou is a prefecture-level city in central Jiangsu Province, China. Historically, Yangzhou was one of the wealthiest cities in China, known at various periods for its great merchant families, poets, artists, and scholars.

Yangzhou is famous for its many well preserved Yangzhou style gardens. Most of the Historic city is in the Guangling District. Tourist sites include Slender West Lake and old residences in the moated town, such as the Wang Residence and the Daming temple.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz