By Trend

Iran has held talks to establish virtual gateway for common trade with five major business partners - whose names are not specified - to reduce the risk of smuggling.

According to the head of Iran Customs Administration Mehdi Mirashrafi, Iran is doing it to lower down cases of smuggling and diversions, Trend reports via Fars News Agency.

The Iranian official has not named the mentioned five countries, but said talks were held with representatives from India, South Korea, China, Italy, France, Brazil and UK on the sidelines of the regional meeting of World Customs Organization held in Jaipur, India.

He has recently attended the meeting where he discussed the ways to prevent smuggling goods.

"The lack of transparency in foreign trade can be prevented by demonstrating the origins and destination of goods by exchanging electronic data. This requires infrastructure in the countries and policy making among organizations," he said.

"Iran seeks to exchange trade information and data on imports with five major countries to solve the smuggling problems and create more transparency in foreign trade", he said.

"Domestic regulations create limitations and there is a need for cooperation between official organizations in the country to establish virtual gateway for common trade. If it has a successful result, many customs diversions would be reduced", he added.

According to Tehran's Chamber of Commerce, goods worth $20 billion get smuggled into Iran every year. Home appliances, computer equipment and cosmetics are on the top of the list. Meanwhile, Iran's fuel smuggling to other countries has soared.

