A meeting with a delegation led by director of the office for promotion of international projects of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Takashi Yoshioka was held in the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The sides drew attention to the strategic partnership and expressed interest in its development in the political, trade, economic and cultural spheres. The cooperation in the transport sector was also stressed.

The Turkmen delegation has recently held several business meetings in Tokyo with president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Shinichi Kitaoka. JICA has expressed interest in cooperation on social projects.

The Turkmen side proposed Japan to consider the possibility of participating in the project of modernization of the Turkmen railways.

Turkmenistan intends to purchase modern locomotives.

The Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, which was commissioned in 2014, may give a powerful impetus to the development of the Caspian region.

