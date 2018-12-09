By Trend

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday, his latest staff shakeup since midterm elections a month ago cost Republicans control of the House of Representatives, Reuters reports.

Trump, speaking to reporters as he left the White House to attend the annual football game between the Army and Navy military academies in Philadelphia, said he would name a successor for Kelly, possibly on an interim basis, in the next day or two.

“He’s a great guy,” Trump said of Kelly, who led the Department of Homeland Security before taking over as Trump’s chief of staff. “I appreciate his service very much.”

---

