By Trend

The second meeting of the joint intergovernmental Turkmen-Egyptian commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation was held in Cairo, Trend reported citing the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

About 20 businessmen from Turkmenistan and representatives of 35 Egyptian companies took part in the joint forum.

Bilateral meetings were held during the meeting. The views on the issues of mutual interest were exchanged and agreements were reached on some of them.

The cooperation should be intensified in such areas as trade, energy, agro-industrial complex, health care, pharmaceutics, transport and communications, chemical industry, textile industry, construction.

The sides agreed to hold the third meeting of the Turkmen-Egyptian intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation in Ashgabat in 2019.

