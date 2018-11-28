By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Russian airline S7 Airlines opens direct regular flights from Novosibirsk to Namangan (Uzbekistan) from December 4, 2018. Airline tickets for the new flight are already on sale.

Flights from Tolmachevo Airport will be operated on Tuesdays. The aircraft departs from Novosibirsk at 13:55 and lands in Namangan at 14:55 local time. The return flight departs at 16:25 and arrives in Novosibirsk at 21:20. Flights will be operated on modern, comfortable Airbus A320 liners.

Igor Veretennikov, commercial director of the S7 Group said that S7 Airlines developing a route network in the CIS countries and is pleased to offer passengers a new direct flight from Novosibirsk to Namangan, the second largest city in Uzbekistan. S7 Airlines also operates flights from the capital of Siberia to Tashkent and Fergana, and in 2019 flights to Bukhara will be launched.

The representative of S7 Airlines noted that the frequency of flights between Russia and Uzbekistan is strictly regulated by agreements between the aviation departments of the two countries.

“S7 Airlines flight volumes comply with current agreements. From April 30, 2018, the airline began operating flights from Moscow to Samarkand, and from August 3, regular flights to Tashkent begin,” he recalled.

At the same time, as a company representative said, S7 Airlines transported about 85,000 passengers on flights to / from cities of Uzbekistan in 2017, which is 15 percent more than in 2016.

Trips to Novosibirsk and nearby cities are in high demand among residents of Namangan. The new direct regular flight will be in demand both for business trips and for personal ones - to visit relatives and friends. At the same time, passengers will be able to appreciate the convenience of transfer flights to other cities of the S7 Airlines route network, when the journey is issued with a single ticket and the luggage is delivered immediately to the destination.

S7 Airlines is a successfully developing Russian airline with a modern fleet of aircrafts. All flights are operated on liners of leading world manufacturers, Airbus, Boeing and Embraer.

A wide network of domestic routes allows you to travel around Russia without restrictions. With S7 Airlines, it is easy to fly to all CIS countries, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and countries of the Asia-Pacific region. S7 Airlines is part of the oneworld global aviation alliance, which is the world leader in passenger service. Alliance airlines are based on all continents and fly to 150 countries of the world. With S7 Airlines you can really fly around the whole world.

For 25 years, S7 Airlines has been striving to introduce the most modern online passenger service technologies in the Russian air transportation market. For frequent flyers, there is the S7 Priority program, which allows you to collect miles for flights and receive bonuses from S7 Airlines, oneworld airlines and program partners.

---

