China’s Gansu Hengya Cement Co. will invest in the construction of a new cement plant in Kattakurgan district of Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, Uzbek media reported.

The cost of a new cement plant with a capacity of over 2.4 million tons of cement per year is $420 million.

The project will be implemented in two stages. At the first stage (2018-2020) worth $220 million the plant will produce up to 1.2 million tons of cement per year. The second stage of the project will be implemented in 2020-2023 and will allow reaching full capacity.

The plant will produce cement of M-400, M-500 (white and gray) and M-600 grades.

China is the largest foreign trade partner of Uzbekistan. In January-October 2018, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China amounted to $5,228.4 million, of which $2,202.1 million is exported from Uzbekistan, and $2,826.4 million is imported from China.

