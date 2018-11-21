By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Kazakh’s auto concern "Saryarka" will send to Russia a consignment of Ravon cars produced in Kostanay, Uzbek media reports.

Saryarka launched a large-unit assembly of the Ravon Nexia R3 sedan in Kostanay in 2017. Capacity assembly - about 3,000 cars a year, with the possible increase in production of up to 7,000 cars. In the first six months of 2018, about 400 Ravon were released.

Sirpi Seneibiyev, director of the Saryarka auto industrial enterprise during the first Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan said that joint production of Ravon R3 cars has become popular in Kazakhstan. Thanks to the production in Kazakhstan, this model has become even more popular. This is a joint project with Uzbek partners under the certificate of Kazakhstan assembly. This gives the opportunity to fall under large state support programs, the director declared.

Seneibiyev said that in the near future the enterprise will complete the production of a batch of 130 cars for the domestic market and about 170 more cars have already been prepared for export to Russia.

Under the Long-term Cooperation Agreement, Uzavtosanoat and Saryarka are implementing a joint project to export products to foreign markets, including the EAEU market. The document also provides for further deepening of localization of production and mastering the production of new models.

GM Uzbekistan sold about 5,100 cars in Russia in 2018. At the same time, the last sales of the Uzbek Ravon assembly were registered in May, when 508 cars were sold.

In the structure of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the countries of the EAEU, more than 90 percent fall for Russia. Since in Russia there is a tendency for import substitution and reorientation to export supplies to Southeast Asia, Kazakhstan can play its own role, corresponding to the scale of the economy.

By the end of 2017, Kazakh companies sent more than $600 million to the Russian economy. The growth compared to 2016 was more than 60 percent. In particular, Kazakh companies are actively investing in construction and agriculture.

For the seven months of 2018, Russian exports to Kazakhstan grew by about 8 percent, and Kazakhstan's to Russia - by more than 12 percent.

