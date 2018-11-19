By Trend

On Nov. 15, 2018, 2,664 contracts for the purchase of GM Uzbekistan cars were signed through the Uzavtosavdo online platform, the Uzbek automaker said in its Telegram channel.

Uzavtosanoat has launched Uzavtosavdo, an electronic platform for the online sale of GM Uzbekistan cars, earlier.

All it takes to purchase a car is to download the Uzavtosavdo application, register with the Unified Identification System (One ID) by complying with the online instructions. With electronic digital signature, it is possible to purchase a car through the application even while being abroad.

In January-October 2018, Uzbekistan manufactured 148,300 cars, which is 31.7 percent more compared to the same period in 2017.

