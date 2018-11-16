By Abdul Kerimkhanov

About 362,000 tons of oil products were imported by Tajikistan for in January-November 2018.

During this period, a total of 361,700 tons of petroleum products were imported for a total of $252.8 million.

On average, the cost of one ton of oil products amounted to $698, Avesta reports.

In the same period last year, 358,400 tons of oil products were imported in the amount of $210.4 at a price of $587 per ton.

Russia remains the main supplier of petroleum products. Also, oil products were supplied to Tajikistan from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and other countries.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's imports of liquefied gas for the specified period amounted to 316,500 tons for the sum of $147.7 million. On average, the cost of one ton of liquefied gas was $466.

Last year, during this period, 297,600 tons of liquefied gas was imported in the amount of $135.4 at a price of $454 per ton. Liquefied gas to Tajikistan is supplied mainly from Kazakhstan.

Tajikistan is a landlocked Central Asian country that shares borders with Afghanistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Tajik exports are comprised mainly of aluminum, agricultural goods, and light industry.

The low level of product diversification and reliance upon natural resources makes the Tajik economy especially susceptible to volatile commodity prices.

The imports of energy resources and advanced manufacturing products, which arrive largely from China, Russia and Kazakhstan, have resulted in a significant trade deficit.

