General Electric completed the delivery of the first batch of main equipment, including two gas turbines and two generators for new units being built as part of the modernization of the Takhiatash TPP in Uzbekistan.

The company implements this project in partnership with the South Korean EPC contractor - a consortium of Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd, Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd.

The equipment was delivered to the port of Vlissingen (the Netherlands), from where it was transported through the Mediterranean, Black and Azov Sea, then through the Volga-Don Canal to the Caspian Sea to the port of Kuryk in Kazakhstan and then by truck to the construction site in Uzbekistan. The project envisages the construction of two combined-cycle plants (CCP) with a total capacity of 580 MW. The launch of the first stage of the CCP is scheduled for 2020. After the launch of the new CCPs, the old power plants will be decommissioned.

As part of the modernization, GE will supply two sets of main equipment for TPPs, each consisting of a GT13E2 gas turbine, a steam turbine and a generator. In addition, the company will provide the end customer with a long factory equipment warranty, consulting services during its installation and will conduct training sessions for station personnel.

The basis of the Takhiatash TPP CCGTU - GT13E2 gas turbine - is one of the largest parks of GE equipment, which has already accumulated more than 10 million operating hours. Turbine efficiency in the combined cycle exceeds 55 percent. Turbines of this model have been supplied to the CIS market since 2009. Today, they are effectively working at the Minsk TPP-3 in Belarus, as well as at the Novogorkovskaya, Academic TPP and Nizhneturinsk HPP in Russia.

Complex supply of equipment to the Takhiatash TPP is already the second large-scale project of GE as part of the modernization of the energy sector of Uzbekistan. At the end of 2017, in the presence of the President at the Tashkent TPP, a new steam-gas unit with a capacity of 370 MW based on GE equipment was inaugurated.

To date, the installed capacity of Takhiatash TPP is 730 MW. The first unit was commissioned in 1956, the last (fifth) unit in 1967.

In March 2017, GE and the Uzbek Economy Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding, which provides for the implementation of 13 projects worth $388 million.

In particular, the American company intends to master the production of oil and gas equipment in Chirchik (Tashkent region) in three years, to create an engineering center based on the Shurtan gas chemical complex (Kashkadarya region ), as well as a service center for repair and maintenance of oil and gas, energy and chemical equipment at the Bukhara Mechanical Repair Plant.

General Electric is one of the leading global multidisciplinary corporations. Its activities today cover such areas as power engineering, mechanical engineering, precision engineering, electrical engineering, automated control systems, modern medical technologies, financial sector and many other spheres.

The company operates in more than 180 countries of the world, its enterprises employ over 300,000 people. As a result of the last year, the revenues of this American company exceeded $120 billion.

